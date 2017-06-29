Indonesia intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in provision of services to citizens

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov received an invitation to visit Indonesia.

Report informs referring to Indonesian media, invitation was sent by State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur.

It was noted that, Indonesia intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the provision of services to citizens. The state official is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to enhance public services in Indonesia and Azerbaijan.