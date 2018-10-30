Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Indonesia president

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of Indonesia Mr Joko Widodo.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a passenger plane crash in your country.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Indonesia."