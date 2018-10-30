 Top

Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Indonesia president

Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Indonesia president

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of Indonesia Mr Joko Widodo.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a passenger plane crash in your country.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Indonesia."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi