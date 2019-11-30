Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of United Arab Emirates

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Report informs that the letter reads:

"Your Highness,

"It is on the occasion of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I am pleased to offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you, the people of your country.

"On this prominent day I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.