​Ibrahim Ibrahimi: We hope agreement of Iran and the West will have a positive impact on neighboring countries

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ " Azerbaijan and Iran have excellent relations, we hope that the agreement reached between Iran and the West will have a positive impact on the neighboring countries."

Report informs, Ibrahim Ibrahimi, head of Cultural Center of Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told reporters at the press conference held on the occasion of the national day of Iran - 37th anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

He noted that political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries are developing day by day, "We intend to hold Azerbaijan Culture Days in two Iranian cities. Azerbaijan is also expected to hold Days of Iranian Films in Baku and we could jointly make a film."

In addition, Ibrahimi noted strong ties of the two countries in the humanitarian sphere.

Ibrahimi also stressed the importance of declaring 2016 a Year of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan: "If we have a look at our neighbors, we will see how unstable they are in the region, only Azerbaijan and Iran are stable. This is basically preserved thanks to the policy of multiculturalism..."

Ibrahimi spoke about the history of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, noting the importance of this event for his country in terms of liberation from American domination.