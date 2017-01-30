 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hungarian Ambassador holds consultations in Brussels amid NATO Contact Point Embassy mandate

    The Ambassador is on a visit to NATO headquarters

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski is on a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels.

    Report informs, purpose of his visit is participation in the consultations of Ambassadors of NATO countries-coordinators.

    During the consultations, heads of diplomatic missions have met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, head of NATO contact office in the South Caucasus William Lahue and others.

    Notably, Hungary will fulfill the mandate of NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan in next two years. Earlier, 4 times in a row the Romanian Embassy in Baku has executed the mandate. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi