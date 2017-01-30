Hungarian Ambassador holds consultations in Brussels amid NATO Contact Point Embassy mandate

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski is on a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Report informs, purpose of his visit is participation in the consultations of Ambassadors of NATO countries-coordinators.

During the consultations, heads of diplomatic missions have met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, head of NATO contact office in the South Caucasus William Lahue and others.

Notably, Hungary will fulfill the mandate of NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan in next two years. Earlier, 4 times in a row the Romanian Embassy in Baku has executed the mandate.