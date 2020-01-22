Hikmat Hajiyev: Last year was a lost year regarding the resolution of Karabakh conflict - VIDEO

Relations with the European Union are one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with Euroactive, Report informs.

He touched upon issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including in the energy sector, negotiations on a new agreement, the EU's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, geopolitics, trade, the events of January 20, 1990, and other issues.

"As my president said, unfortunately, last year was a lost year regarding the resolution of the conflict. We can't see any particular movement in this respect. On the contrary, we have seen counterproductive destructive policy by Armenia. The Armenian side tried to change the format of the negotiation process. Nevertheless, we have already established the format of the negotiation process. Armenia and Azerbaijan as parties to the conflict, and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as mediators," Hajiyev said.