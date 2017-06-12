Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends medical equipment to Djibouti

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Foundation has presented medical equipment to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Djibouti.

Report informs, Central Hospital of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Djibouti has held a presentation ceremony of medical equipment.

The event briefed on the humanitarian projects carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan and other countries. It was stated that 10 types of medical equipment provided to pediatric department of the Djibouti Central Hospital with the framework of these projects and that this action will contribute to the development of the country's health system as well as to expansion of bilateral relations.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev said that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti serve to the national interests of both countries and the embassy will continue measures to strengthen these relations in the future.

A delegation of Heydar Aliyev Foundation met with Health Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, Djama Elmi Okieh. During the meeting, the Minister said that the presented medical equipment will contribute to the strengthening of pediatric service in the country as well as thanked Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev Foundation for support.