Head of presidential administration of Azerbaijan discussed issues of regional security with secretary of Security Council of Russia

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev discussed bilateral relations between the countries, as well as international and regional security issues, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Nikolay Patrushev and Ramiz Mehdiyev stressed that the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have the character of a strategic partnership, the bilateral dialogue is trustworthy and constructive," the press service of the Security Council of Russia said.

The interlocutors also discussed issues of international and separate security, in particular, the situation in the Middle East and Syria.

The sides considered the issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of security.

Consultations were held within the framework of the current Cooperation Plan between the apparatuses of the Security Councils of Russia and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the working visit to Baku Patrushev discussed the interaction of the special services of two countries with the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Madat Guliyev.