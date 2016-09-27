Head of PACE mission: Results of referendum reflecting will of the Azerbaijani people

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan in regard with the peaceful referendum. The referendum was held in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan and is legitimate. We respect the will of the people."

Report informs, the Head of the PACE observation mission Alexander Nikoloski said at a press conference on monitoring results of the referendum was held in Azerbaijan on making amendments and annexes to the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

"The voting process was transparent, while at the counting of votes we didn’t observe serious violations. The delegation believes that results of the referendum express the will of the people and this is a step for the country's stability."

A. Nikoloski expressed regret that the government has not sent a request to the Venice Commission on amendments to the Constitution.

According to him, the text of the statement on monitoring results of the popular vote has been approved by all members of the PACE observation mission.