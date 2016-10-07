Head of Turkish research center: We always stand by Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Soon or late, the United States will extradite leader of the terrorist organization FETÖ Fethullah Gülen to Turkey.

Report informs, Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic ofTurkey Ali Resul Usul said.

"Imagine that there is a terrorist organization in the US and its leader lives in Turkey. In your opinion, is that possible? Therefore, we do not understand position of US on the issue of extradition of F. Gülen to Turkey ", he said.

According to him, the US should soon extradite the head of a terrorist organization, "Sooner or later it will happen."

Speaking about the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, A.R Usul said that the development of these relations will benefit the entire region.

He also added that Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Similarly, Azerbaijan stands by Turkey in difficult days."