Head of AIDA participates in field visit to Senegal

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 14, head of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) Ashraf Shikhaliyev participated in the field visit to Senegal, Casamance organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross for representatives of donor countries.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 4-day visit saw meetings with officials of Senegal, as well as with representatives of international organizations and NGOs in the country.

During the visit, AIDA and ICRC representatives exchanged views over possible projects on cooperation.