Hassan Rouhani: 'Next month's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan will further stimulate development of ties'

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 5, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the President's press service, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished the Azerbaijani people well-being and peace.

Thanking the Iranian President for his attention and congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Hassan Rouhani on Eid al-Fitr, and wished the Iranian people prosperity.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the Iranian President's expected visit to Azerbaijan next month would contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani hailed the successful development of the friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Iran and underlined their confidence that these ties would be further strengthened.

During the phone conversation the heads of state also exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, transportation and energy as well as in the Caspian Sea.