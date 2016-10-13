German FM calls for access CoE monitoring missions in areas of unresolved conflicts

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for access to the monitoring missions of the Council of Europe in areas of unresolved conflicts in the CoE zone. Report informs, Steinmeier said in a speech at the plenary session of PACE in Strasbourg.

"It is necessary to ensure access to such conflicts as Crimea, Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. "Black holes" shouldn’t be in our continent”, he said.

Earlier, at the PACE autumn session the Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland mentioned the importance of visit the monitoring missions in conflict zones.

German Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of the Council of Europe and PACE role especially during the spreading conflict and increasing tension.

He stressed the inadmissibility of proliferation of existing conflicts and emergence of new ones, addressing the situation in Ukraine: "Who would have imagined that at the beginning of the 21st century, a country in Central Europe may lose the territorial integrity at odds with international law?!", German Foreign Minister said.