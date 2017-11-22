Georgian President sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Giorgi Margvelashvili, President of Georgia has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"It is my pleasure to extend to you my warmest greetings on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to emphasize that our countries always enjoyed strong cultural and historical ties. I would like to express my sincere delight that over this period we have witnessed advancement of our friendly partnership. Georgia highly values existing friendly and fruitful cooperation with your country as our strong ally. I am confident that the close partnership between our countries will be strengthened by further tangible achievements in various spheres in the years to come.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my gratitude for your steadfast support of Georgia`s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration along with my best wishes for peace, stability and prosperity to the friendly Azerbaijani people."