Georgia and Armenia discuss joint border checkpoint project

Georgia and Armenia discussed a project on the joint management of border-crossing points, Report informs.

The Head of the Revenue Service of Georgia's Ministry of Finance, Irakli (Dachi) Beraya, and the Head of the Customs Department, Mikheil Chokoshvili, held a business meeting with the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, Eduard Hakobyan.

The meeting took place on the territory of the Gogavan customs crossing point, and the parties discussed the implementation of a joint management system. The project envisages the creation of modern infrastructure, as well as the facilitation of the movement of passengers and vehicles.

According to the information, the new model will serve to simplify customs procedures and reduce border crossing times. The parties also emphasized the importance of the preliminary exchange of information regarding cargo and vehicles.

The project is supported by the Asian Development Bank and is based on an agreement signed between the two countries in 2013.

As noted, the implementation of the initiative will strengthen cooperation between customs authorities, increase the effectiveness of security measures, and provide an additional impetus to the development of legitimate trade.