 Top
    Close photo mode

    French Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijani people

    We are deeply shocked due to fire tragedy occurred in the capital

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier expressed his condolences in regard with a fire that occurred on May 19 in the building located at Binagadi district of Baku city.

    Report was told in the press service of the Embassy.

    "We are deeply shocked due to the tragedy occurred in the capital. The Ambassador and the staff of the French Embassy to Azerbaijan expressed deep condolences to Azerbaijani people and friends of victims of this tragedy" the statement of the Embassy declares. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi