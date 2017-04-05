Francois Hollande: We will continue to work as OSCE MG co-chair to find solution to Karabakh conflict

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the French Republic Francois Hollande has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"The 21st of February marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Azerbaijan.

I am happy that over these 25 years our countries have built strong relations that are consistently developing and diversifying. I had the opportunity to reiterate this during my visits to Azerbaijan in May, 2014 and in April, 2015.

Our close political dialogue, rich trade and economic exchange, as well as accomplishments in the fields of culture and university by the example of the French-Azerbaijani University prove the dynamism and potential of our relations in all areas.

I wish that our countries would move forward on this path and strengthen relations in order to build real cooperation.

You can rest assured that France will work actively and continue its commitment as a co-chair of the Minsk Group in order to find a negotiated and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that will be of benefit to the whole region.

Dear President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."