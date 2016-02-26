Former Ukrainian presidents to visit Baku

Baku. 26 February.REPORT.AZ/ Former Ukrainian Presidents Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yushchenko will pay a visit to Baku.

The former presidents will attend IV Global Baku Forum, which is organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center under support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD).

Report was told in the press service of the committee.

According to the information, influential political leaders will held exchange of views in the forum entitled 'Towards Multipolar World', which will be held in Baku on March 10-11.

Notably, L.Kravchuk, L.Kuchma and V.Yushchenko are members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center. All three former presidents have attended III Global Baku Forum entitled 'Restoration of Confidence in the New World Order', which has been held under support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and under support of Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Baku on April 28-29, 2015.