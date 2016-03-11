Former Latvian President: Azerbaijan managed to maintain stability in a very unstable region

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a geo-strategically important country, which has managed to preserve stability in a very volatile region."

Report was told by the ex-president of Latvia, co-chairman of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Vaira Vike Freiberga.

She also noted that Azerbaijan, which is home to mostly Muslim population, has managed to make the policy of tolerance important part of everyday life. According V.V.Freyberga, unlike other Muslim countries in Azerbaijan women have more freedoms.

Evaluating the results of the IV Global Forum, Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center said that the forum is a good platform for the performances of young leaders and to discuss important issues that will contribute to making the world better.

She expressed confidence that the views that were presented at the forum will be communicated to the whole world.