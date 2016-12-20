Foreign Ministry investigates presence of Azerbaijani citizens among victims of Berlin attack

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a statement on the tragic event perpetrated in Berlin.

Report was informed in the ministry.

The statement says: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic event perpetrated in Berlin city of Germany which caused many deaths and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as the Government and people of Germany, share their grief and wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Germany investigates the presence of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan among the wounded and killed as a result of these events via the official Federal Government agencies.”