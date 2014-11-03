Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Hungary discussed development of bilateral cooperation between two countries

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Siyarto. Report informs, the meeting was held a tete-a-tete and in an extended format.

E.Mammadyarov stated at a press briefing after the meeting that he informed his colleagues about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, discussed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. E.Mammadyarov noticed that the continuation of the direct flights between the two countries will further expand relations in the tourism sector.

P.Siyarto in turn, also praised the level of cooperation between the two countries. Не said that Azerbaijan plays an important role in European energy security.