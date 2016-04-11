​Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Husnan Bey Fenani, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, Ambassador Husnan Bey Fenani presented a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that he would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries. They expressed satisfaction with the current status of political relations and underlined the importance of redoubling the efforts to promote economic-trade and touristic cooperation.

Ambassador Husnan Bey Fenani stressed that he would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during his diplomatic term.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Husnan Bey Fenani every success in his diplomatic mission.