Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is on a working visit in New York to take part at the general debates of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech in general debates of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly and will take part at different conventions including Annual Coordination Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States, 8th Ministerial meeting organized by the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, Informal Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BSEC Member States, Informal Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Turkic Council, Ministerial Meeting of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), as well as will hold bilateral meetings in the framework of the Session.