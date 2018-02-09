Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan and EU need to build intensive dialogue in sphere of transportation

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We must build an intensive dialogue with the EU not only in the field of security, but also in transportation."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the 15th meeting of the European Union-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council in Brussels.

"It will open great prospects, especially after the launching of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, this transport connection to open up wide transport opportunities in the region," Mammadyarov said.

He expressed hope that this year the TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline) project will be commissioned and gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to Turkey, and then through the TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) to Italy. We welcome the decision of the European Investment Bank to allocate 1.5 billion EUR to the TAP consortium", Azerbaijani Foreign Minister added.