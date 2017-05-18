Foreign Affairs Committee MEPs will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Affairs Committee delegation will travel to South Caucasus on 22-25 May.

Report was informed by EU Delegation in Azerbaijan, the delegation led by David McAllister will be in Azerbaijan on May 22 and meet the authorities including the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov and parliamentarians, as well civil society representatives

8 members of the European Parliament are to take stock of a recent deal on a new EU-Armenia agreement, the advancement of negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement and the deepening of EU-Georgia relations

D. McAllister stressed that the region of great importance for the European Union and a major counterpart to our Eastern Partnership policy: “We share many interests, notably in terms of promoting peace, security and trade, and we also seek to uphold our values, especially democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms, as we seek to further deepen our partnerships."