FM: Venezuela attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Jorge Arreaza Montserrat, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the framework of the NAM Mid-term Ministerial Conference in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Minister J. Montserrat thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for the high level hosting of the Ministerial Conference.

The Ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation and in this regard noted the significance of diplomatic representation. J. Montserrat added that Venezuela attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan, as the opening of the Venezuelan Embassy in Azerbaijan indicates.

E. Mammadyarov thanked his counterpart for the successful chairmanship in the Ministerial Conference and emphasized the productive cooperation at the multilateral platforms, including UN and NAM, which is based on the positive bilateral relationship between Venezuela and Azerbaijan. He also highlighted the importance of establishing a mechanism for political consultation for moving forward of relations.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.