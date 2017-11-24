Fifth Eastern Partnership Summit ends in Brussels - PHOTO - UPDATED

© Report

Brussels. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Fifth Eastern Partnership Program Summit ended in Brussels, Belgium.

Correspondent of Report News Agency on a trip in Belgium informs, after the summit plenary session ended, leaders of the European Union and the Program member states posed for photo.

Then leaders will hold a press conference on results of the summit.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also attended the event.

***12:00

Brussels. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Fifth Eastern Partnership Summit has just started in Brussels.

Report informs, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the Prime Minister of Estonia, Jüri Ratas have made opening statement to the summit.

The summit is attended by the heads of state and government of the countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine and the Belarusian Foreign Minister, as well as the leaders of the EU countries.

The event will be held behind closed doors, results will be announced at a press conference.

Following the results of the Eastern Partnership summit, participants intend to adopt a final document that will determine the 20 priority goals that must be achieved by the participants of the program until 2020.