Federation Council of Russia: Azerbaijan is an important partner of Russia in South Caucasus

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the Caucasus region, Azerbaijan is the most important trade and economic and political partner for Russia.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the head of the International Committee of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev said that to reporters.

He added that the countries of the South Caucasus are important for Russia, each in its own way.Russia is interested in the fact that life in the region was stable and peaceful, said the politician.

Senator expressed gratitude to the governance of Azerbaijan for a very cautious attitude to the Russian language and to the compatriots living in the country.According to him, the humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan entails and interregional relations, and state-level large-scale projects.

Among the areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan MP especially noted the energy sector, where our country can act as partners rather than competitor.There are many other projects in the industry and in agricultural production, as well as cooperation in the field of science and innovation, where we have very serious projects with this country, Kosachev said.