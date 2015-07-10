The EU supports territorial integrity principle in relations with ENP states

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament (EP) supported theprinciple of territorial integrity in the relations with the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP) and stressed that the principle should be implemented in practice.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Delegation to the European Union, on July 9, the report on the review of the European Neighborhood Policy drafted by Speaker Eduard Kukan was adopted within the framework of the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.

The resolution pays special attention to the issue of security in the European Neighborhood Policy region. It was noted that substantial portion of the neighborhood was suffering from armed conflicts and the protracted conflicts in the area impede economic, social and political change processes. In this regard, it was stressed that the EU must play a more active role in resolving the protracted conflicts (both in the East and the South) that are main obstacle to the development of the ENP.

The resolution emphasizes the basic principle on supporting of territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries in the relations with the European Neighborhood Policy states and in this regard, the occupation of the territory of a country by another one is other is declared to be unacceptable.

The sovereignty of partner countries, territorial integrity and political independence was supported at the end of the resolution once again and it was also noted that the ENP should both contribute to these principles and implement them in practice.

The current resolution of the European Parliament refers to its pre-resolution on October 23, 2013 and the position of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was declared: "The occupation of one of the Eastern Partnership countries by another one violates the fundamental principles and objectives of the Eastern partnership, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be solved on the basis of 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council."