Euronews: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries reaching level of strategic partnership

Euronews has prepared a story on the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia (CA), which took place yesterday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Report informs.

The story focused on Azerbaijan's decision to join this format.

"Central Asian leaders unanimously approved Azerbaijan's accession to their consultative format as a full member at the Seventh Consultative Meeting of Heads of State in Tashkent on Saturday, marking what officials described as a historic expansion of regional cooperation.

Leaders of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan said the decision officially brings the South Caucasus into the Central Asian cooperation framework, creating a broader space of connectivity stretching from the Caspian to world markets.

Azerbaijan's participation will give the format new momentum, expanding trade, investment, cultural ties and coordinated development across two strategically important regions, according to officials.

The Tashkent meeting focused on strengthening institutional foundations of regional cooperation, with proposals to transform the current consultative system into a long-term strategic platform called the "Community of Central Asia," complete with a rotating Secretariat, a Council of Elders and enhanced roles for national coordinators," reads the article.

It is also noted that the main topic of the dialogue between the parties was economic integration.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented seven key initiatives and emphasized that unity is the foundation of regional success.

Particular attention was paid to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Euronews notes that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said relations have evolved into a strategic partnership, strengthened by active political dialogue and growing economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Aliyev noted Azerbaijan's expanding role in regional connectivity, citing major infrastructure projects, rapid growth of transit through the Middle Corridor and new initiatives such as the Digital Silk Road and Caspian energy links.

The story also notes the Azerbaijani leader's gratitude to the Central Asian countries for their support in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

He praised Central Asian countries for their support "in rebuilding Azerbaijan's liberated territories" and said shared geopolitical and geo-economic interests now unite the region.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for stronger regional coordination on water security, transport connectivity and economic integration.

The summit concluded with leaders signing documents including a joint statement outlining shared priorities, endorsement of Azerbaijan's accession, support for Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, and approval of the Concept of Regional Security, Stability and Sustainable Development in Central Asia.

They also approved a Catalogue of Security Risks and preventive measures for 2026-2028.