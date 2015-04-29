EU introduces new rules on issuance of visas

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visa Information System (VIS) Schengen States will start operating from June 23. Report informs in accordance with the new rules visa applicants applying for a Schengen visa will be required to give fingerprint and a digital photo.

All data will be stored in the Visa Information System during the 59 months and used in all subsequent processing during this period of applications for visas.

After this period the biometric data need to be provided again.Thus, for the first time, person must appear at the consulate for putting fingerprints. Children under 12 years of age, the person against whom fingerprinting is physically impossible, monarchs, heads of state and their spouses, members of official delegations at the diplomatic trips are exempt from such actions.

At the same time, the visas issued before June 23 will remain valid until the expiry of their validity.

New visa regulations apply to the Eastern Partnership countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.