Brussels to host Eastern Partnership Summit in Summer

The EU Eastern Partnership Summit is scheduled for June 2020 in Brussels, Oliver Varhelyi, Hungary's candidate for the post of Commissioner for EU Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, said at a hearing in the European Parliament, Report informs citing the Sputnik Belarus.

“I want to strengthen the Eastern Partnership in accordance with ongoing consultations on its future. I will work on proposals for the long-term political goals of the Eastern Partnership so that the European Commission can timely submit them to the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels in June 2020," Varhelyi said.

The Eastern Partnership program was launched by the EU in 2009. Its main goal is the development of regional cooperation with six countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.