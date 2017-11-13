 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU appoints new Special Representative for South Caucasus

    Corresponding decision was taken today

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Toivo Klaar has been appointed as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

    Report informs, a relevant decision was taken today by the Council of the European Union.

    His task will be to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, namely the crisis in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation.

    Toivo Klaar is currently Head of the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS) and prior to this appointment served as Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia. Toivo Klaar succeeds Ambassador Herbert Salber (of German nationality), who had held the post since 8 July 2014.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi