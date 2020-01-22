EU Ambassador welcomed invitation of international observers to parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

© Report / Elchin Murad — Kestutis Jankauskas https://report.az/storage/news/9813658c82c5582417b4a962312438cc/46668d29-271d-45f3-bf3c-7b49e9612825_292.jpg

"We welcome the invitation of international observers to the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan," Report quotes EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, as saying.

"Elections are a normal process that takes place in most countries of the world, including the European Union. They are expected to meet international standards. In this regard, we welcome the fact that Azerbaijan has invited international observers of the OSCE / ODIHR and PACE to the elections," the EU Ambassador said.

Jankauskas noted that the European Union is ready to work with the future Parliament of Azerbaijan as before.