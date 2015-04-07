 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU Ambassador expresses condolences on sudden death of Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    For me he was a dear friend and colleague who will be deeply missed

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Mission of the European Union in Azerbaijan Malena Mard has expressed condolences on the sudden passing away of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia Hardijs Baumanis.

    Report informs referring to the EU mission in Azerbaijan, M.Mard expressed condolences to relatives of the. Ambassador and Latvian community.

    "For me he was a dear friend and colleague who will be deeply missed", she said.

    The Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hardijs Baumanis died in Baku on April 6. The cause of death of 47-year-old diplomat became a health problem.

    H.Baumanis was the Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan since September 2010.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi