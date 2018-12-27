MFA: Ending Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan will be the main task of foreign policy in 2019

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Our foreign policy achievements gained in 2018 are based on national experience and traditions, growing socio-economic potential of the country, as well as domestic stability."

Report informs that it was said in the report of Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry on the results of 2018.

It was noted that, in its turn, as domestic potential, national opportunities and capabilities promoted foreign policy activities, it also provided fruitful mutual relations. "President Ilham Aliyev stressed this in his speech. Today, our successful foreign policy has a positive impact on our domestic development."

In the year to come, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue its independent, flexible, pragmatic and multilateral foreign policy activities in order to properly protect and secure the national interests of Azerbaijan in the international arena and to achieve the foreign policy goals set by President Ilham Aliyev. Ending Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, liberating our lands from occupation and ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes will remain the main task of our diplomacy."