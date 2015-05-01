Emergency Ministry's plane brought Azerbaijani and Georgian citizens from Nepal to Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a continuation of the implementation of the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the same plane with 13 citizens of Azerbaijan and 4 citizens of Georgia landed at 07:00 on May 1 in Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, citizens, who evacuated to Azerbaijan expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his instructions to bring them to Azerbaijan.

Humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in Be-200CS aircraft to Nepal in accordance with the order of President of Azerbaijan delivered successfully.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) sent humanitarian aid to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal on the strong earthquake, by the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. The humanitarian aid include a ton of various drugs and medical supplies, a large number of tents, blankets and bottled water.