    Embassy of Israel: We are looking for ways to deepen relations with Azerbaijan

    The agreement on twinning the Mingachevir and Afula cities is another indicator of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We are looking for ways to further develop and deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel."

    Report informs, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus (Ronen Krausz) said, commenting today's agreement on the twinning between the Azerbaijani town of Mingachevir and the Israeli city of Afula.

    According to him, this agreement is another positive demonstration of relations between the two countries.

    R.Kraus added that, Israel is interested in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

