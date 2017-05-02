Elmar Mammadyarov receives the UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ghulam Isaczai.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghulam Isaczai noted that 25 years anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership to UN is celebrated this year and he expressed his satisfaction on development of comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that UN’s support to Azerbaijan in the early years of its independence, the role of UN agencies in dealing with the consequences of humanitarian problems of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenian's occupation and the fruitful relationships established with UN's main bodies and specialized agencies is highly appreciated.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities of UNDP Office in Azerbaijan and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level.