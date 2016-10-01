Elmar Mammadyarov received credentials of newly appointed Iranian Ambassador

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Javad Jahangirzade on being appointed as an Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him every success in his future activities.

At the meeting it was noted that a number of meetings of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Iran during the recent years and their friendly relations make indispensable contributions to the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. In this context, interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect and good neighborly relations.

The importance of trilateral meeting of the Head of States of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia held on August 8, 2016 was particularly highlighted. Noting the strategic nature of the North-South transport corridor, they expressed their confidence that this project will give an important boost to the development of inter-regional cooperation.

At the meeting the interlocutors also mentioned the importance of redoubling the joint efforts to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, oil and gas, energy, agriculture, tourism.