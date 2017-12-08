Elmar Mammadyarov meets with his Finnish counterpart

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Foreign Minister of Finland, Timo Soini within the framework of the 24th Ministerial Council of the OSCE.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the current status of relations and touched upon development perspectives of bilateral cooperation . Sides noted the necessity of further deepening of bilateral relations and continuation of joint efforts in this direction.

Touching upon the importance of twinning projects within the framework of cooperation with the EU, Ministers exchanged views over the interesting projects for Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterparts on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which constitutes serious threat to the security of Azerbaijan and the entire region, ongoing occupation of Azerbaijan's territories by Armenia, current situation of the negotiation process and said that the settlement of the conflict should only be based on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

By noting that the capital city Baku is a candidate for "Expo2025", Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that Azerbaijan is a regular host of different prominent international events during the last years. In this regard, Minister briefed his counterpart about the intention of hosting with a view of promoting human capital as the fundamental base of sustainable development.

At the meeting the sides discussed the cooperation issues between two countries within the framework of the international organizations.