Elmar Mammadyarov meets Foreign Ministers of Lao, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ On the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held bilateral meetings, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

On September 28 Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tilak Marapana.

At the meetings the Ministers highly appreciated the current level of political relations and underlined that there is a huge potential for cooperation in education, tourism and other spheres. The sides also stressed the importance of mutual exchange of high-level visits in further development of relations.

During the meetings the sides discussed the issues of cooperation within the international organizations and several issues of the bilateral cooperation agendas.