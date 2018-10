© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for an official visit to the capital of Belarus, Minsk.

Report was informed in the Foreign Ministry.

Elmar Mammadyarov will attend an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries.

Speech and several meetings of E. Mammadyarov are scheduled within the framework of the event.