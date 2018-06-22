Elmar Mammadyarov: Last year was significant in development of relations between EU and Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year was a significant in the development of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 10th informal meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries in Minsk, Belarus.

The minister touched upon the issues of development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and cooperation within the Eastern Partnership program. E. Mammadyarov noted that 2017 was a significant year for the development of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister especially emphasized the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Brussels and his meetings in the EU headquarters. The Minister said the EU-Azerbaijan negotiations on the strategic partnership agreement has started.

He also touched upon issues of cooperation in the field of transport, energy and IT within the Eastern Partnership program.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the work on the Shah Deniz 2 project has been completed by 99%, while the South Caucasus Pipeline by 100%, TANAP by 94% and TAP project by 75%. The final phase of construction works is rapidly underway. According to him, Greece part of TAP will expire in November and the project will be ready from commercial standpoint till 2020.