Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan will play its part in support mission to Afghanistan

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov addressed NATO Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.

Report informs, first of all, the minister congratulated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on his appointment to a new position.

"It is note worthy that the first Ministerial meeting you chair in this capacity involves NATO partners.Mr. Rasmussenwas actively engaged with reliable partners, including my country and I am confident in a productive work with You as well. I also want to praise your selection of Ambassador Ismail Aramaz as the next NATO Senior Civilian Representative, this is a right choice," E.Mammadyarov stated.

He noted that President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah were in Baku and had a very intensive and open exchange of views on future of Afghanistan with President Ilham Aliyev and members of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet the day before.

"Afghan Government has huge agenda of reforms. It is not only security. Of course, security is first pillar for sustainability. A lot of investments must be involved into industry and infrastructure. My country faced war 20 years ago, but we were able to pass through all these challenges and achieved big progress. Therefore Azerbaijan sees existing needs of the country and can be a model for Afghanistan," the minister said.

E. Mammadyarov added that Azerbaijan assists Afghanistan in many areas, including education and training for the development of human capital.

"Railroad connection is very important for Afghanistan. Currently there is only one available railroad connection in the country. Railroad project connecting Afghanistan with Europe passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey is an important element for sustainable development of the country," the minister stressed.

E.Mammadyarov also stated that Launching Resolute Support Mission is important for future of Afghanistan and Azerbaijanwill play its part in this mission byproviding significant contribution in terms of troops, training, financial assistance, and transit.

"Developments in our part of the world have shown that international community’s support to Afghanistan should continue in the coming years to bring more and more success," the minister concluded his speech.