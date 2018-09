Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan and Turkey have come a long way in past 25 years

Baku. 14 January . REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has sent a letter of congratulation to his Turkish counterpart Mövlud Çavuşoğlu on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov in his letter sincerely congratulated his Turkish counterpart Mövlud Çavuşoğlu on this occasion.

Notably, diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey established on January 14, 1992.