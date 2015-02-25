​Deputy Minister: "The EU is weakly involved in solving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict"

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ The EU should use the same approach to the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which it used with Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, said Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev at the round table held at the University of ADA dedicated to the chairmanship of Lithuania in the Eastern Partnership.

"The EU is weakly involved in solving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. For no apparent reason the dividing line is held and a selective approach used to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This fact bothers Azerbaijan", said Mammadguliyev.

He stressed that the EU must show respect to Azerbaijan and take into account the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. The deputy minister noted that so far Europe has not made a positive decision on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"If Europe was among the stakeholders in the analysis and resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, today we would not have witnessed the conflict in Ukraine," said the deputy minister.

He stressed the imposition of sanctions in Europe against Russia in connection with its activities in Ukraine and the lack of them in relation to Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijan's territories.

" Various European companies operate on the occupied territories, which is unacceptable. Europe has to implement measures against Armenia as the Commission cannot accept the fact of occupation of foreign territories, "said Mammadguliyev.