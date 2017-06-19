Deputy Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Hossein Entezami, Deputy Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for media affairs, will visit Baku next week.

Report informs citing the Iranian embassy to Azerbaijan, the deputy minister will arrive in Baku on July 1.

During the visit, the deputy minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials, heads of media organizations, as well as Azerbaijani journalists.

The delegation will include heads and representatives of several Iranian media, the Foreign Ministry former spokesman, Hamid Reza-Asafi.