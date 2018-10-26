Deputy Director-General of UNESCO: “We must not tolerate violation of border inviolability”

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, the world is rapidly globalizing. We are witnessing new hatred and discrimination. The world faces unprecedented crises in history. From this point of view, intercultural dialogue is essential at each level," deputy director-general of UNESCO Qu Xing said.

Report informs that Xing was speaking at session on the topic of “Baku Process – Advancing Intercultural Dialogue for Human Security, Peace and Sustainable Development: 10 Years Lessons and Perspectives”.

He said that it is important to achieve the acceleration of innovation processes:"In this regard, we must cope with issues that are set out in the agenda of year 2030Today, we are facing challenges such as violations of the border inviolability and non-compliance with international law. It is too dangerous. On our way we cannot turn a blind eye on such issues. We must make changes in this field. By taking mutual respect, public opinion should be formulated in this direction. Peace building, a dignified approach to people must be taken as important values."

Baku process brings different and interesting circles together: "As Baku process develops, it exposes new challenges of the modern world, sees them as rapidly changing, and calls on us to take appropriate measures."