    Delegation of Indonesian businessmen will visit Baku in May

    Ambassador of Indonesia: Two countries have a potential to develop relations in industry

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia is interested in strengthening trade relations with Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bay Fananie said at a meeting with the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev.

    According to ambassador, a number of visits were made during his time as ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the diplomat, the countries have prospects for development in the field of industry.

    During the meeting, ambassador also said that a delegation of 35 Indonesian businessmen, including representatives of large state enterprises, will pay a visit to Baku in May.

